Phase five about to begin in Forward SGF

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Forward SGF is wrapping up phase four of its comprehensive plan.

Its Issues and Opportunities Report was presented at the City Council Lunch Meeting today.

Using community input, the report identifies issues and opportunities that should be addressed by the city and establishes a clear picture of what Springfield looks like today.

Mayor Ken McClure says he’s impressed by the community’s participation.

“They’ve said that for a community our size this far exceeds anything that they’ve witnessed before,” McClure said. “Even communities that are bigger than us. So we continue to stress the public involvement from people.”

Forward SGF is moving into phase five called the vision phase.

The city is holding three visioning workshops where community members will work together to define their vision for Springfield.

The first one will be held tonight, Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Oasis Convention Center.