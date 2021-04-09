Pharmacy working to host mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics at eligible businesses

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — Ozarks Healthcare is working to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at local businesses in Southwest Missouri.

Businesses in Howell, Oregoon, Ozark, Texas, Wright and Shannon counties with at least 40 employees are eligible to request a clinic.

“Now having completed several mass vaccination events, we are excited to be able to travel to the areas we serve to get more vaccines in the arms of our community,” said Katie Mahan, director of Ozarks Healthcare’s Pharmacy. “Being able to make workplaces safer for community members will help us improve our region’s immunity against COVID-19 overall.”

As of April 9, Ozarks Healthcare has administered approximately 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

