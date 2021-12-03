Pharmacist charged with stabbing supervisor multiple times

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A pharmacist from Fort Leonard Wood has been charged with stabbing his supervisor multiple times.

Robert Sapp, 63-years-old, was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm.

According to the affidavit, Sapp was working at the window at the Post Exchange Pharmacy at Fort Leonard Wood when his supervisor approached him.

A witness said she saw Sapp standing over the victim with a knife in his hand. The witness said she questioned what he was doing and Sapp put the knife in his pocket and fled.

Two other witnesses chased Sapp to his car and tried to stop him from leaving, but Sapp nearly backed into one of them and then sped away.

Sapp was detained by Military Police and was found with a knife in his pocket containing hair and blood. Sapp also had blood on his clothing and his car.

The victim was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition. He reportedly has multiple stab wounds, including multiple stab wounds to the head.

Sapp remains in federal custody.