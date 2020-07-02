PGA plans to rename Horton Smith Award after local golfer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Horton Smith Award is being renamed by the Professional Golfers’ Association.

Springfield-Greene County Park Board says Horton is best known as the winner of the inaugural Master’s tournament in 1934. He was born in eastern Greene County and holds the record for winning six professional tournament wins before age 21.

The park board said they just learned on June 2 that Horton supported the PGA’s policy at the time of admitting white members only during his time serving as a PGA President from 1952-1954.

“Parks facilities are places where we bring people together, where everyone is welcome, and everyone should feel safe among equals,” said parks director Bob Belote. “This is information we’ll need to share with the Park Board and investigate further.”