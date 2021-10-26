PFI Western enters agreement to sell to western wear outfitter Cavender’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The home of Boot Daddy, PFI Western Store, has agreed to sell to the popular western wear chain Cavender’s.

According to a press release from PFI Western, the agreement went into effect Monday.

“We are proud to be associated with Randy Little and the Little family who has such a long and distinguished career within the western wear industry,” says Mike Cavender.

PFI has been a Springfield staple for over 40 years and has sat at Highway 65 and Battlefield Road.

“For over 46 years, we have been able to grow PFI through the help of a very generous and caring community and now is the time to retire to let the company continue to grow through the Cavender’s organization. It’s been a great ride, and I wouldn’t change a single thing.” Little stated.

Cavender’s has over 90 locations spreading from Colorado to Florida and has been around for 56 years.

The sale will bring Cavender’s to the PIF Western location at HWY 65 and Battlefield.

“We have known the Cavenders for a long time. Our great associates are not going anywhere,” Little added that the store leadership team would remain managers of the store.