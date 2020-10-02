Petzl, STIHL recalling two different items due to safety hazards

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says two companies are recalling two different items due to them being safety hazards.

Petzl is recalling its low-stretch Kernmantle Ropes. CPSC says the ropes have a deep cut or tape where the two ends of the rope are secured together, which could break and cause injury.

The company says it’s willing to replace the faulty ropes purchased. Approximately 14,800 units were sold in America.

To contact Petzl, you can call them at 877-807-3805 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at safetynotices@petzl.com, or online at www.petzl.com and select Professional or Sport, then click on Customer Service/Security Alerts located at the top of the page for more information.

The other product being recalled is STIHL’s mini-cultivator attachments due to a laceration hazard.

According to CPSC, the gearbox may have been installed upside-down, which is causing the tines to rotate backwards toward the operator.

To have your mini-cultivator repaired, you can call STIHL at 800-233-4729 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. You can also reach the company online or through its email at stihlrecall@stihl.us.