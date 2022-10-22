SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Those who want to take advantage of the warmer weekend weather and show off both their costumes, their kids’, and their dogs’ should head to Park Central Square in downtown Springfield for the Pets & Pumpkins Family Festival.

Pets & Pumpkins boasts that it’s one of the largest costume parades in Missouri. Those who want to participate in the parade with their family, including costumed pets, can line up for the parade at 2 p.m. on the east side of Park Central Square.

Admission to the festival is $2 per person and pet, no matter the age or species. A large percentage of admission is donated to local non-profits. The festival lasts from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.