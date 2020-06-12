Petition started to have Thomas Jefferson statue removed at Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A statue on the University of Missouri’s campus is causing controversy between students and administration when a petition was started to remove Thomas Jefferson’s statue.

The university released they would not be removing this statue of Thomas Jefferson. However, the petitioner, Roman Leaphart, says he would still like to see administrators take some action.

“If it was in a different place where it wasn’t so directly able to affect students, that would be a different story, but it’s in our quad,” said Leaphart.

Leaphart says he met with Mizzou administrators about his petition. University officials released a statement on the situation.

“The conversation was an example of the power of civil discourse and included discussion of complex issues and different perspectives. After further discussion with other curators, the university decided not to remove the Jefferson statue. We learn from history. We contextualize historical figures with complex legacies. We don’t remove history.” Mizzou statement

According to Leaphart, a trashbag has been placed over the Jefferson’s head and says the creator of the statue would be willing to have it removed.

“The creator of the statue said he is actually willing to take it back,” said Leaphart. “He has no hard feelings about it.”

The petition has nearly 4,000 signatures.