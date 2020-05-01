Petition signatures delivered in hopes to get Medicaid expansion on the ballot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri voters could be asked this year to decide if the state’s Medicaid program should be expanded.

The group “Healthcare for Missouri” submitted a truckload of petition signatures to the Secretary of State’s Office this afternoon.

Their hope is to put the measure on the November ballot.

They say expansion will save the state money by lifting low income individuals out of poverty and producing better health outcomes.

Opponents say expansion will result in additional costs for taxpayers.