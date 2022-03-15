SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Pet owners are starting to feel the effects of supply chain shortages as less and less canned food for dogs and cats showing up on store shelves.

Pet Supplies Plus in Springfield, Missouri said it recently got canned food back in its stores, but pet owners are still struggling.

“One of my cats is 16, so he’s on a very senior specialized diet,” said Alli Whitaker, a local pet owner. “He gets one canned food a day split, and then he gets a little bit of dry food with that as well. He has to have a very specific kind because his stomach is sensitive.”

Rachel Smith, the manager of the All Pets Supplies store, said the store is stocked on pet food overall. She also said it helps to have the warehouse next door.

“With the canned food shortage we’ve just now seen some ‘Taste of The Wild’ and ‘Diamond’ cans come back in,” said Smith. “I literally go back there every day to check to see if any came in on the truck because we get diamond trucks daily.”

Whitaker said she is turning to alternatives to feed her feline friend. She also encourages people to talk with a vet about different feeding methods.

“I’ve been getting tuna or tilapia and kind of just mixing it with some chicken if I can,” said Whitaker.

Pet Supplies Plus said it’s also seeing a shortage in wired dog crates, it hasn’t seen a shipment in months.