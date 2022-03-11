SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri has two Bernedoodles (Bernese Mountain Dog/Poodle) up for adoption.

One of those, Tux, visited the KOLR10 studio Friday. He is four to five months old and is expected to grow even more. Katie Newcomb, with the Southwest Missouri Humane Society, said Tux gets along with kids, other dogs, and cats.

Tux is also very smart, Newcomb said. Because he is part working-breed, he will need a lot of exercise. Tux’s owner will also need to be prepared to maintain and groom his coat regularly.

Tux was surrendered by his owner. Newcomb said the owner lived in an apartment and received noise complaints, so because of this, it’s not recommended that Tux live in an apartment.

Newcomb said the Southwest Missouri Humane Society has another Bernedoodle up for adoption named Luna. Luna gets along with other dogs but not with cats.

The Southwest Missouri Humane Society is in need of cleaning and office supplies. If you want to help or adopt Tux or any of the other dogs or cats available, visit the Humane Society’s website or call 417-833-2526.