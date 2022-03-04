SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is hoping someone falls in love with Reba.

Reba is about two years old and is a blue heeler mix. Reba loves to cuddle and give kisses, as Natalie Nunn learned during Reba’s segment on KOLR10 Midday Friday.

Katie Newcomb, with the Humane Society, said Reba came in as a stray and was shy at first but has come around and now she loves people. Reba likes other dogs, and Newcomb says she thinks Reba would be okay around kids.

Anyone interested in adopting Reba can call the Southwest Missouri Humane Society at 417-833-2526 or visit the shelter at 3161 West Norton Road in Springfield.

There’s also an opportunity to learn more about pet adoption at PetSmart on South Campbell in Springfield Friday until 3:00 p.m. and again Sunday between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.