SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Stray Animals Matter (SAM) is a state-licensed, non-profit cat rescue dedicated to reducing the number of homeless cats in southwest Missouri.

Samantha Reid with SAM introduced a tiny kitten named CeCe. Reid said CeCe is only a few months old but is already extremely friendly and talkative.

The organization works with animal controls in multiple cities between Springfield and Joplin to take in trapped or surrendered cats. Since animal control handles dogs but rarely works with cats the non-profit focuses on serving cats more. The organization does not accept dog surrender or transfers.

SAM does accept owner-surrendered cats or kittens between Springfield and Joplin. The organization focuses on the very young, old, or abandoned cats and only accepts surrender if they have the space. The organization is a no-kill shelter.

