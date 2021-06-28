Personal Property Division of Assessor’s Office closed for a week due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Personal Property Division of the Greene County Assessor’s Office will be closed until July 6 due to COVID-19.

According to a press release, the office will be closed to walk-in traffic from June 28 to July 6.

Anyone with personal property tax questions can email assessoronline@greenecountymo.gov. To help the Assessor’s Office process email requests as efficiently as possible, please include the following information with the correspondence: