Personal Property Division of Assessor’s Office closed for a week due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Personal Property Division of the Greene County Assessor’s Office will be closed until July 6 due to COVID-19.

According to a press release, the office will be closed to walk-in traffic from June 28 to July 6.

Anyone with personal property tax questions can email assessoronline@greenecountymo.gov. To help the Assessor’s Office process email requests as efficiently as possible, please include the following information with the correspondence:

  • Full legal name
  • Physical address
  • Mailing address, if different
  • Phone number
  • Preferred email address
  • Any previous names in the last five years
  • How long you have been a resident of Greene County
  • If less than five years, list your last five-year residence history (city and state)
  • Provide the date you became a Missouri resident
  • Is this the first vehicle titled in your name
  • List the previous vehicles owned in the last five years.

