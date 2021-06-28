Personal Property Division of Assessor’s Office closed for a week due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Personal Property Division of the Greene County Assessor’s Office will be closed until July 6 due to COVID-19.
According to a press release, the office will be closed to walk-in traffic from June 28 to July 6.
Anyone with personal property tax questions can email assessoronline@greenecountymo.gov. To help the Assessor’s Office process email requests as efficiently as possible, please include the following information with the correspondence:
- Full legal name
- Physical address
- Mailing address, if different
- Phone number
- Preferred email address
- Any previous names in the last five years
- How long you have been a resident of Greene County
- If less than five years, list your last five-year residence history (city and state)
- Provide the date you became a Missouri resident
- Is this the first vehicle titled in your name
- List the previous vehicles owned in the last five years.