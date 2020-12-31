Personal property department schedules closing the first week of January

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Those hoping to work on tax-related issues in-person during the first week of January may need to reschedule their plans.

The Greene County Collectors Office and the Assessor’s Personal Property Department will be closed to the public starting Monday, Jan. 4, through Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The closing is to manage the influx of tax assessment, tax-related questions and to work through some software issues.

During the close, individuals can still make real estate and personal property tax payments via regular mail or email.