Personal property, business assessment lists due April 1

Local News

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County personal property taxes are due on Feb. 28.

Property tax lists can be done through the collector’s website or at the Greene County Collector’s Office at the Historic Greene County Courthouse on 940 N. Boonville.

On April 1, Greene County residents will need to turn in their personal property and business assessment lists.

Anyone with questions can go to the Greene County assessor’s website or call the office at 417-868-4101

The Collector’s Office said late fees on the lists can range from $15 to $105.

