Person tests positive for COVID-19 after attending graduation, graduation parties in Christian County

NIXA, Mo.- A person who attended the Nixa graduation at JQH Arena then several graduation parties in Nixa and Ozark, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from Nixa Public Schools, the district and the Christian County Health Department have determined that there was limited exposure at the graduation. Still, they are unknown of the exposure risk at the various graduation parties.

“Any individual testing positive will not be allowed to return to school or school activities until all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements have been met. Due to health privacy laws, we are unable to release the name of the individual or confirm if that person is a student, staff member, or member of the community,” the statement says.

Nixa Public Schools and the Christian County Health Department are working to see if any individuals need to self-quarantine.