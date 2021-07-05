Person rescued after falling 100 feet off a cliff in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo.- One man is in serious condition after falling 100 feet off a cliff near Devils Elbow Campground.

According to the Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District, crews were dispatched for a rescue of a person that had fallen from a cliff around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Once crews got to the scene, they found a man 300 feet up the hillside at the bottom of the rock cliff he was climbing on.

“Rescuers ascended the hill and secured the patient. Rescuers performed a technical rope rescue to remove the injured person from the hillside,” a Facebook post says.

The man was airlifted to Columbia, Missouri with serious injuries.

Sgt. Mike Mitchell with the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells Ozarks First there is no criminal element in this investigation.

The Patrol was on scene assisting with traffic.

Other agencies that helped in the rescue are: