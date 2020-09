BRANSON, Mo. — One person suffered a head injury on Table Rock Lake during a boat parade on Sept. 5, 2020.

According to Water Patrol Division Lieutenant Mike Petlansky, the individual was on a personal watercraft (PWC) when it overturned. The incident left the victim with a minor laceration on the head.

The boat parade was in honor of President Trump. The operator of the PWC was not involved in the parade.