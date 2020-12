SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Police have confirmed to Ozarks First that a person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Monday night near a Taco Bell.

Springfield police responded to a shooting at 11:24 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found one male victim, 28-year-old Malcolm James, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Police believe James and the suspect knew each other.

This is a developing story.