People volunteer at Discovery Center in honor of United Way’s Day of Caring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Across the Ozarks, people are celebrating United Way’s Day of Caring. More than 60 volunteers showed up at the Discovery Center in Springfield to help with painting, landscaping, cleaning and putting together STEM kits on Thursday, June 17.

Executive Director Rob Blevins said projects he thought would take a while have been completed quickly. By the end of the day, Blevins says volunteers will have donated more than $10,000 worth of work.

“It’s really special for us because we spend so much time caring for children, caring for others, and caring for the community,” said Blevins. “And today, the community cares for The Discovery Center. That’s really one of my favorite parts about today. It’s really special when you get that reciprocation.”

Blevins said after keeping its doors open through the pandemic, the Discovery Center facility was long overdue for some cleaning up.