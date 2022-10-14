SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers.

“I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.”

Horrmann Meats is a Springfield business involved in Buy Missouri Week.

The owners said they appreciate the support of the community.

One of those supporters is Daniel Smith. He said there are multiple reasons to shop local.

“You have a little bit more of a knowledge and a handle on what you’re getting,” said Smith.

The week is a state initiative.

“Buy Missouri Week is a great time to showcase the many incredible products made in Missouri,” said Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe. “When we shop local, we are supporting our friends, family, and neighbors who work at and own these businesses, ultimately supporting our local communities and our state’s economic success.”