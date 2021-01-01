People share their happy moments from 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several people sent KOLR10 things they were happy for or good things that happened to them in 2020.

“This was the best little thing that came out of 2020. And the worst part of it was being in the NICU, but the best was having her here with us,” said Jorden Countryman.

“Some great things that happened this year was getting pandemic unemployment and getting to take my husband and daughter to see the ocean for their first time this year,” said Courtney Roland.

“Something good that happened to me this year is after two surgeries and radioactive iodine, I got the doctor’s support of no evidence of disease. Go and enjoy life, Dr. says,” said Julie Ellis.

“Something good that’s happened this year is that I completed my master’s in clinical mental health counseling, and I was offered a position at the counseling agency, where I completed my graduate internship. Although this year has been one of ups and downs, I am so thankful for the positive events that were a part of my life,” said Sherine Chambers.

“Something good that’s happened to me this year is my husband and I have welcomed our first child after struggling for three years, we welcomed him in the world back in June, and we recently found out in October that we are expecting another, so it’s definitely been a year of ups and downs, and we’re just really excited to see what next year brings,” said Ashley Bradberry.

“Something good that happened to me this year was getting to film and release the music video to my latest single, called singing my own song. I’d love for you to check it out, along with all my other music videos and music that’s available on all music platforms,” said Kamber Cain.

“One good thing that happened to us during 2020 with all the COVID is we purchased a new home. We actually have a wonderful group of friends that helped us move in, paint, and we appreciate them so much, we’re both disabled, and it meant the world to us,” said Lisa Jacques-Dutra.

“We hope 2020 brings a lot of blessings to everyone. Happy New Year, Merry Christmas, and here’s to a better year,” said Lori Dutra.

“Something good that happened to me this year is that I was able to return some family history to some strangers and bring a little joy into their life. I’m a local photographer and filmmaker, and I like to collect old or abandoned photos or photo albums or family history and try to reconnect those items to living relatives if they’re still around. This year I was able to reconnect a baby album from the 1940s to the baby in the photos living daughter who doesn’t even live in Missouri anymore, but her mother grew up here and whenever she passed away, her items went to an antique store, so she didn’t even know that these items belonged to her mother that was created by her grandmother even existed. But I found them, I made a video that went viral on TikTok, and within days, I was able to reconnect that item to her and bring some joy back to her life. I bought a disposable camera that I found in a thrift store, and I brought them home, I developed the film myself, and I quickly realized it was photos from a wedding, so I made a video and again it went viral on TikTok, within days, I was able to locate living relatives of the individuals in the photos and reconnect those photos with those people. A lot of times these are items that people don’t even know are lost. But it feels amazing to be able to give that back and to give them a little bit of their family history that they might not even know was missing. So again in times that have felt so cynical and negative, it’s been great to be able to put a little positivity back into the world this year,” said Ryan LaBee.

“We just coincidentally became one of the lucky residences of Fairplay that was blessed with a basket,” said Jo Anne Woolsey.

“The basket had several different kinds of goodies. There was candy canes for Christmas, chips, there were several different kinds of food, for the Grandmas that got it,” said Aiyanna Hamilton.

“And so we would like to say thank you very much to the city of Fairplay and the police officer that brought it to our house. Thank you for thinking of us,” said Woolsey.

And if you are having trouble trying to stay positive this year, KOLR10’s Frances Lin spoke to a local Christian counselor, who has some tips that may help you out.

“Circumstances happen, right? They’re ever-changing but perception and thought process of the way I think is going to determine how I react to the situation. We also believe that God works out the good, even when things are tough and hard, and we don’t understand things. You have family. Or maybe you have that roof over your head, or you have a job, just not taking things for granted,” said Aaron McGuire, a licensed professional counselor at McGuire Christian Counseling.