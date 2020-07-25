People participate in “Raptor Run” to raise money for Missouri Institute of Natural Science

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Around 50 people showed up to participate in the “Raptor Run” on Friday, July 24, in Springfield to raise money for the Missouri Institute of Natural Science and help continue research on Riverbluff cave.

Institute director Matt Forir says the fundraiser came at the right time because both air conditioners went out at the facility before the run started.

“Fundraisers like this are extremely important for us just to keep up the basic operations of our facility, such as keeping the air on. Today, both air conditioners went out, so fundraisers like this help keep the air conditioners on, keep the lights on,” said Forir.

Donations were also being accepted to help offer students educational experiences on Missouri’s Natural History.