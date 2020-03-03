People in the Ozarks changing habits to avoid coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People in the Ozarks are working to change their habits to avoid getting the coronavirus, and some are not.

Mixed feelings were given on whether or not local people were taking precautions to stay healthy, but one thing they all had in common is being extra aware of keeping themself and their surroundings clean.

“I still like to get out, I’m washing my hands, I’m wearing gloves all the time,” said Jeremy, Springfield resident.

Kendra Findley, with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, says one small thing that can help is rethinking those typical social cues like hugging, shaking hands, or a kiss on the cheek.

“Sometimes, especially at church, you hug people, and I try to discreetly use my hand gel after that,” said Brenda Durr, Springfield resident.

Findley says sneezes typically travel six feet then fall to the ground.

“If you’re out, and you see somebody who’s sick, you can help protect yourself by remembering that there’s a six-foot bubble,” Findley said. “If you see somebody who’s sick, try and remain six feet away from that person, and that will try and help protect you.”

The CDC is telling people even though the risk is low, and they should start talking to employers to see if they could work from home or make arrangements for childcare if schools and daycares were to close.