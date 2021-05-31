People gather to honor Veterans of the Korean War

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The annual program for Korean War Veterans honored those who served and those who lost their lives while serving on Memorial Day.

At the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, local chapter commander Donald Harris said the timing of the Korean War, between World War II and the Vietnam War, may be the reason it’s often referred to as the Forgotten War.

“The people who lost their loved ones certainly haven’t forgotten it,” said Harris. “They remember it. I think it’s good for us to get together and have a program that we honor the people that have passed on, the warriors that were there ahead of us and passed on.”

Two Springfield scout troops were at the ceremony serving as the Honor Guard.