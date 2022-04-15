SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of metros where people are finding new jobs in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The COVID-19 pandemic has truly changed the way we think about the nature of work, and in particular, where we live versus where we’re employed. Pre-pandemic, telecommuting or work-from-home situations existed, but they weren’t the norm. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans rarely or never telecommuted pre-pandemic. Months later, just over half of workers who could were telecommuting. Although vaccines were on the horizon—and with that, an imminent return to office life—many still preferred this new way of working.

Employees discovered that working from home certainly had an upside. No more long, stressful commute. They were more productive. Having more flexibility with time allowed them to better manage a household. For those who live in expensive real estate markets, the pandemic has provided an opportunity to make the leap to a more affordable city without sacrificing a big-city paycheck.

While many employers want to bring workers back to the office in some capacity, the work-from-home trend is likely here to stay. With it, smaller cities may continue to boom, as people leave larger cities for a different lifestyle. So, where in your state are people coming to settle and enjoy this new work-from-anywhere style of living? To find out, Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Springfield, MO in the first quarter of 2021.

#20. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Springfield from Phoenix in Q1 2021: 18

— #165 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix

– Started a new job in Phoenix from Springfield in Q1 2021: 20

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 2 to Phoenix

#19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in Springfield from New York in Q1 2021: 18

— #164 most common destination from New York

– Started a new job in New York from Springfield in Q1 2021: 17

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Springfield

#18. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

– Started a new job in Springfield from Omaha in Q1 2021: 20

— #54 most common destination from Omaha

– Started a new job in Omaha from Springfield in Q1 2021: 15

— 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 5 to Springfield

#17. Tulsa, OK

– Started a new job in Springfield from Tulsa in Q1 2021: 21

— #19 most common destination from Tulsa

– Started a new job in Tulsa from Springfield in Q1 2021: 27

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 6 to Tulsa

#16. Oklahoma City, OK

– Started a new job in Springfield from Oklahoma City in Q1 2021: 22

— #46 (tie) most common destination from Oklahoma City

– Started a new job in Oklahoma City from Springfield in Q1 2021: 16

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 6 to Springfield

#15. Salt Lake City, UT

– Started a new job in Springfield from Salt Lake City in Q1 2021: 22

— #58 most common destination from Salt Lake City

– Started a new job in Salt Lake City from Springfield in Q1 2021: 22

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 0 to Springfield

#14. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Springfield from Los Angeles in Q1 2021: 24

— #205 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Springfield in Q1 2021: 10

— 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 14 to Springfield

#13. Non-metropolitan area(s), OK

– Started a new job in Springfield from Non in Q1 2021: 32

— #18 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Springfield in Q1 2021: 34

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 2 to Non

#12. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Started a new job in Springfield from Atlanta in Q1 2021: 32

— #144 most common destination from Atlanta

– Started a new job in Atlanta from Springfield in Q1 2021: 27

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 5 to Springfield

#11. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Springfield from Denver in Q1 2021: 34

— #136 (tie) most common destination from Denver

– Started a new job in Denver from Springfield in Q1 2021: 16

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 18 to Springfield

#10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Springfield from Houston in Q1 2021: 38

— #141 (tie) most common destination from Houston

– Started a new job in Houston from Springfield in Q1 2021: 23

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 15 to Springfield

#9. Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

– Started a new job in Springfield from Cape Girardeau in Q1 2021: 43

— #4 most common destination from Cape Girardeau

– Started a new job in Cape Girardeau from Springfield in Q1 2021: 47

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to Cape Girardeau

#8. Non-metropolitan area(s), IL

– Started a new job in Springfield from Non in Q1 2021: 44

— #39 (tie) most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Springfield in Q1 2021: 15

— 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 29 to Springfield

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Springfield from Chicago in Q1 2021: 49

— #96 most common destination from Chicago

– Started a new job in Chicago from Springfield in Q1 2021: 44

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 5 to Springfield

#6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Springfield from Dallas in Q1 2021: 63

— #98 (tie) most common destination from Dallas

– Started a new job in Dallas from Springfield in Q1 2021: 62

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Springfield

#5. Jefferson City, MO

– Started a new job in Springfield from Jefferson City in Q1 2021: 111

— #5 most common destination from Jefferson City

– Started a new job in Jefferson City from Springfield in Q1 2021: 132

— 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 21 to Jefferson City

#4. Columbia, MO

– Started a new job in Springfield from Columbia in Q1 2021: 126

— #5 most common destination from Columbia

– Started a new job in Columbia from Springfield in Q1 2021: 151

— 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 25 to Columbia

#3. Joplin, MO

– Started a new job in Springfield from Joplin in Q1 2021: 433

— #3 most common destination from Joplin

– Started a new job in Joplin from Springfield in Q1 2021: 415

— 9.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 18 to Springfield

#2. St. Louis, MO-IL

– Started a new job in Springfield from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 1,005

— #5 most common destination from St. Louis

– Started a new job in St. Louis from Springfield in Q1 2021: 1,015

— 23.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 10 to St. Louis

#1. Non-metropolitan area(s), MO

– Started a new job in Springfield from Non in Q1 2021: 1,502

— #3 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Springfield in Q1 2021: 1,452

— 33.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 50 to Springfield

