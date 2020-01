SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An MLK March will be held by the Springfield NAACP in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The march will begin at 9 a.m. at the Jordan Valley Ice Park and go to the Gilloz Theater for a program that will celebrate the community through the arts.

A few contests will take place as well as a place to donate scarfs, hats and gloves to be donated to the needy.