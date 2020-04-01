People are getting creative with gathering for worship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Church gatherings and gathering outside, in general, was one question raised during today’s press conference, so Ozarks First’s Frances Lin tried to get some answers.

She spoke with one church that’s helping other churches get creative when it comes to worship.

The pastor at Bloom Church in Branson is offering to extend their video services to other churches who may not have the same capabilities.

That goes along with the message from the health director here in Greene county, urging church services to remain completely digital for now.

Bloom Church converted their whole lobby into a studio.

It’s already set-up and plugged in, so pastors of other churches can come in, record their message and take their digital copy.

Bloom church has already been doing online services before the COVID-19 pandemic.

So they are also offering to help distribute content.

The lead pastor believes now is more important than ever for everyone to come together.

“We had a few smaller churches, we had mid-size churches, we had masonic Jewish church, wanted to reach out, it’s kind of cool to see the dynamic of the church come together and we complete each other,” said Michael Carlton, the lead pastor at Bloom Church.

“My mother,” said Clay Goddard, director of the Greene County Health department, “she’s been to church her entire life. Barely ever missed a Sunday. She’s missed the last three. She’s doing that because she realizes that maybe a little bit of personal sacrifice is important to get us through this. It’s not been easy. It’s been tough on her.”

The city of Springfield is also partnering with three local non-profits to try to get more churches involved with creative, virtual services.