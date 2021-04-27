Penmac opens new offices to fill more jobs in Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In an effort to help fill more than 400 jobs in the Springfield area, Penmac Staffing has opened two new offices, one in Republic and another at the Missouri Job Center in Springfield.

Spokesperson Katherine Trombetta says the Missouri Job Center is thrilled about its new partner.

Now job seekers have different options as to finding a job. You know, they can visit with Penmac, of course, they can come here to the Job Center and utilize our computers as well to do their job searches. We are always trying to reach job seekers and find new and innovative ways of connecting people to jobs. Katherine Trombetta, Spokesperson, Missouri Job Center

Penmac’s Republic office is already open but an official ribbon cutting is set for May 6, 2021, and the public is invited to attend.