ST. ROBERTS, Mo. — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Offices says it helped a police department with a pending homicide.

Pulaski deputies assisted the St. Robert Police Department with a search warrant on the 25000 block of Ratchet Lane.

Evidence was located and seized at the resident. the sheriff’s office says more information will be released at a later time.

Probable Cause Statements were forwarded to the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office, and charges are expected to be filed.