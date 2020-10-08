Pedestrian now deceased after vehicle crash in Nixa

NIXA, Mo. — A pedestrian is now deceased in Nixa after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Public information officer Drew Douglas says a 57-year-old man was crossing Mt. Vernon Street when he was struck by a white Ford pick-up truck.

An individual witnessed the event and called 911. The pedestrian was in severe condition and taken by ambulance to a Springfield hospital where he later died

The driver of the vehicle, according to Douglas, is cooperating with the investigation being done by police.

Missouri State Highway Patrol are also on the scene.

