SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A woman was found dead after being struck by a box truck Saturday night.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was crossing the westbound lane at Sunshine and Oxford when she was struck by the vehicle at about 11:34 p.m.

The vehicle continued driving and returned to the scene shortly after. The driver is believed to have not seen the woman initially.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor.

Next of kin has not yet been notified.