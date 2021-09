SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Authorities say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car Tuesday night.

Police responded around 8 p.m. near West Chestnut and North Eldon Avenue. According to investigators, the driver was in the outside lane approaching Eldon Avenue when to accident happened.

A 58-year-old man was crossing the roadway when he stepped in front of the car.

According to the police, there was no impairment from the driver.