Pedestrian hit, killed crossing I-64 near St. Louis

by: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP/KSDK) – Police say a man has died after being hit and killed while he was trying to cross Interstate 64 in St. Louis near the St. Louis Zoo.

Television station KSDK reports that the crash happened late Tuesday night, killing 39-year-old Forrest Green of St. Louis.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Green was crossing the westbound lanes of the interstate near Clayton Road when he was hit by a car. Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The patrol shut down a stretch of the interstate for several hours as it investigated.

