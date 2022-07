OSCEOLA, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 41-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a car late Friday night in St. Clair County.

The crash report states Miguel Morquecho, who was from Osceola, was walking in the road on Missouri 13 just after 10:30 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a car.

The driver who hit Marquecho was tested to see if they had been drinking. The results of that test are not included in the crash report as of this writing.