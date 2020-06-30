Two pedestrians hit and killed by vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two pedestrians were killed this morning after being hit by a vehicle.

The accident happened shortly after four (6/30/2020) near the intersection of West Chestnut and North Main.

Springfield Police say one pedestrian was hit by a truck which fled the scene. A second vehicle hit the pedestrian as well as a second pedestrian. Both of those individuals were pinned under the vehicle.

Police currently have the area blocked off and are asking anyone with information on the truck that fled the scene to call authorities immediately.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates throughout the morning.