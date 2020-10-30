Pedestrian deceased after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 44

HAZLEGREEN, Mo. — One person is deceased after being struck by a vehicle on the westbound land of Interstate 44 Thursday, Oct. 29.

Troopers from Missouri State Highway Patrol were called about a stranded vehicle near Hazlegreen, Missouri, between Lebanon and St. Robert.

Witness told police they saw someone walking near the roadway when they were hit.

The driver of the vehicle suffered no injuries from the incident.

Investigators are on the scene to gather more information. I-44 is down to one lane until the investigation ends.

