Bicyclist hit by vehicle on Division near National

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A pedestrian is in the hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crash on Division near National on Friday, Jan. 8.

According to an officer who responded to the scene at 6:42 p.m., the driver of the vehicle was southbound turning east when a bicyclist was heading northbound on a crosswalk.

The bicyclist was struck by the driver and dragged an unconfirmed distance.

Police said the exact condition of the bicyclist is unknown, but they are in a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was unharmed in the accident.

Our KOLR10 crew on scene said there are approximately five police cars investigating the crash involving a truck.

Traffic is still flowing through the intersection.

