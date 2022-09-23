SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first event ever hosted by the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena begins today.
The PBR Team Series has arrived in Ridgedale. One of the nation’s premier bull-riding organizations will bring the Missouri Thunder Days bull-riding team to the newly built Bass Pro Shops arena south of Springfield.
Tickets to Friday’s event as of the time of this writing are $35 for general admission and $65 for the tiered lawn section. Tickets can be bought on Ticketmaster. Parking passes are sold separately for $15.
The series starts today and continues through Sunday.
Friday, Sept. 23
- 3:45 p.m. Fan Zone opens
- 5:45 p.m. Seating opens
- 7 p.m. Event kickoff
- 7:45 p.m. Bull riding begins
Saturday, Sept. 24
- 2:45 p.m. Fan Zone opens
- 4:45 p.m. Seating opens
- 6 p.m. Event kickoff
- 6:45 p.m. Bull riding begins
Sunday, Sept. 25
- 9:45 a.m. Fan Zone opens
- 11:45 a.m. Seating opens
- 12:30 p.m. Cowboy Church
- 1 p.m. Event kickoff
- 1:45 p.m. Bull riding begins