SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first event ever hosted by the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena begins today.

The PBR Team Series has arrived in Ridgedale. One of the nation’s premier bull-riding organizations will bring the Missouri Thunder Days bull-riding team to the newly built Bass Pro Shops arena south of Springfield.

Tickets to Friday’s event as of the time of this writing are $35 for general admission and $65 for the tiered lawn section. Tickets can be bought on Ticketmaster. Parking passes are sold separately for $15.

The series starts today and continues through Sunday.

Friday, Sept. 23

  • 3:45 p.m. Fan Zone opens
  • 5:45 p.m. Seating opens
  • 7 p.m. Event kickoff
  • 7:45 p.m. Bull riding begins

Saturday, Sept. 24

  • 2:45 p.m. Fan Zone opens
  • 4:45 p.m. Seating opens
  • 6 p.m. Event kickoff
  • 6:45 p.m. Bull riding begins

Sunday, Sept. 25

  • 9:45 a.m. Fan Zone opens
  • 11:45 a.m. Seating opens
  • 12:30 p.m. Cowboy Church
  • 1 p.m. Event kickoff
  • 1:45 p.m. Bull riding begins