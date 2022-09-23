SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first event ever hosted by the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena begins today.

The PBR Team Series has arrived in Ridgedale. One of the nation’s premier bull-riding organizations will bring the Missouri Thunder Days bull-riding team to the newly built Bass Pro Shops arena south of Springfield.

Tickets to Friday’s event as of the time of this writing are $35 for general admission and $65 for the tiered lawn section. Tickets can be bought on Ticketmaster. Parking passes are sold separately for $15.

The series starts today and continues through Sunday.

Friday, Sept. 23

3:45 p.m. Fan Zone opens

5:45 p.m. Seating opens

7 p.m. Event kickoff

7:45 p.m. Bull riding begins

Saturday, Sept. 24

2:45 p.m. Fan Zone opens

4:45 p.m. Seating opens

6 p.m. Event kickoff

6:45 p.m. Bull riding begins

Sunday, Sept. 25