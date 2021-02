SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- After over 17 years, a staple in the downtown Springfield bar and music scene has announced it will be closing due to financial issues from COVID-19.

Patton Alley Pub shared the news on Facebook Tuesday morning.

“The reduction in sales due to COVID finally overwhelmed us, and we cannot financially continue,” the Pub said.

Patton Alley says it is unsure what will be replacing them, but they hope it brings people together.