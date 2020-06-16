Patrol: No gun found in car of Missouri woman shot by deputy

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say investigators found no weapon in the car of a Missouri woman who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy.

Hannah Fizer died Saturday night after being shot by a Pettis County deputy following a traffic stop.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol initially said Fizer told the deputy she had a gun and threatened to shoot him.

Patrol spokesman Bill Lowe said Tuesday that investigators who searched the car did not find a weapon.

He says no new information is available to explain why the confrontation escalated into a shooting.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, is on paid administrative leave.