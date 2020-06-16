Patrol: No gun found in car of Missouri woman shot by deputy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say investigators found no weapon in the car of a Missouri woman who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy.

Hannah Fizer died Saturday night after being shot by a Pettis County deputy following a traffic stop.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol initially said Fizer told the deputy she had a gun and threatened to shoot him.

Patrol spokesman Bill Lowe said Tuesday that investigators who searched the car did not find a weapon.

He says no new information is available to explain why the confrontation escalated into a shooting.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, is on paid administrative leave.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now