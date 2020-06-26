Patrol investigates police shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say officers have shot and wounded a suspected carjacker near Kansas City after they were fired upon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a tweet Friday that Independence police had asked the agency to investigate.

The tweet said officers were responding to an argument in an apartment complex when an armed carjacking occurred.

The tweet says two suspects exited the vehicle and fired toward officers. The patrol says officers then returned fire, wounding one suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and the other suspect was taken into custody. Their names weren’t immediately released.

No officer was injured.

The patrol says the investigation is ongoing.

