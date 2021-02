CASSVILLE, Mo.- The Mercy Hospital in Cassville has been evacuated after an HVAC fire.

According to Regional Mercy Spokesperson Sonya Kullman, the fire happened in an HVAC unit above the OR.

Kullman says the fire has been contained, and there were no injuries.

She told Ozarks First that six patients were evacuated by ambulance and are headed to Mercy Hospital in Aurora.

This is a developing story.