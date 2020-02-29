Parties split on flavored e-cigarette products

WASHINGTON D.C. — A ban on flavored e-cigarette and tobacco products has lawmakers in Washington D.C. split.

“Law enforcement would have an additional reason to stop and frisk menthol tobacco users because menthol would be considered illegal under this ban,” said Representative Yvette Clark (D-New York).

Some Democrats say the bill would reduce teen smoking rates.

The House passed the bill on Feb. 28, 2020. The bill is now headed to the Senate.

The White House says the president will veto the plan.