Participants of Turkey Trot can pick up packets at Killian Sports Complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A drive-through for those participating in the Turkey Trot will be hosted for people to pick up their packets.

The drive-through will be on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Killian Sports Complex.

Participants can pick up their packets as well as drop off five food donations for Ozarks Food Harvest.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board asks people to wear a face mask and access the Sports Complex from the East Chestnut Expressway and Cedarbrook Avenue intersection.

People can pay $30 per adult and $35 per child to register at the drive-through. Proceeds from Turkey Trot will go to the Developmental Center of the Ozarks and the Springfield-Greene County Park Board Youth Recreation Scholarship Fund.

