SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Council approved an ordinance that would close down a portion of Sherman North at East Division.

This is all part of the Boyd Elementary Project. The school’s layout will be on the East and Westside of Sherman.

Boyd houses 300 students. The planning and zoning commissioin recommended denial of the project but council approved.

That means that a portion of Sherman will be shut down for good for the safety of students crossing the street.