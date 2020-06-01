Parson says violence and destruction is not the answer

ST LOUIS, MO – SEPTEMBER 18: Demonstrators protest outside of the St. Louis city jail following the arrest of 123 people yesterday protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on September 18, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. This is the fourth day of protests in the city following the acquittal of […]

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Missouri’s Gov. Mike Parson says the tragic death of George Floyd was wrong and filed Americans everywhere with sadness, grief, and anger.

He says he is also saddened with the actions of violence across the state. He says violence and destruction are not the answer because they destroy our community. Violence threatens and distracts from the peaceful protesters who are trying to get their voices heard.

Parson says the state is taking a proactive approach to safety in Missouri. The Missouri National Guard is on standby and ready to help across the state if needed.

Parson stated we must stand together as a community.

Parson also gave an update on COVID-19. They are currently 13,327 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri and 775 deaths.

You can watch the full press conference below.