Parson appoints new member to Missouri education board

by: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has named a new State Board of Education appointee who was among local leaders tasked with helped a failing school district.

Parson on Monday appointed Edward Jones Investments division leader Pamela Westbrooks-Hodge to the board. She is set to replace longtime board member Mike Jones. Her appointment is subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

Jones’ term expired in 2018. Westbrooks-Hodge previously served on the Normandy Schools Collaborative’s governing board, a state-appointed body responsible for running the school system after it lost accreditation in 2012. The suburban St. Louis district now has provisional accreditation.

