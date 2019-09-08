Parson announces run for governor 2020

BOLIVAR, Mo. – Governor Parson announced his run for Missouri Governor Sunday in his hometown of Bolivar.

Over 1300 people RSVP’d to the announcement according to the campaign.

This is Parson’s first campaign for governor. He assumed his current role of governor in 2018 when former governor Eric Greitens resigned amid scandal.

“We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream,” Parson said in his speech. “If they are willing to work, that dream should never be out of reach for anyone regardless of what their background is or where they come from.”

Parson’s announcement speech promised reignition of manufacturing jobs, providing quality education to Missouri students and the fight to end abortion across the state.

Parson said the state could accomplish these goals without increasing taxes across the state.

Parson is the third candidate to announce a bid for Missouri governor in 2020 along with the democratic state auditor Nicole Galloway and republican state representative Jim Neely.